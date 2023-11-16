Abbotsford hog farm faces more animal-cruelty allegations

Animal Justice releases video they say was secretly recorded at Excelsior Hog Farm

The group Animal Justice has released video that they say shows animal cruelty at Excelsior Hog Farm in Abbotsford, including piglets being crushed by their “caged mother.”

An Abbotsford hog farm that was the subject of protests and secretly recorded video that led to a 2022 trial is now the target of another group of animal activists.

The Toronto-based group Animal Justice issued a press release on Thursday (Nov. 16) with video they say was secretly recorded between April and June 2023 at Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road in Abbotsford.

“The new footage is among the most gruesome ever recorded at a farm in Canada,” the release states.

The group does not indicate how the footage was obtained, but they say it shows:

• dead and rotting pigs, including piglets whose carcasses were partially eaten;

• crushed and stillborn piglets inside crates;

• pigs kicked in the stomach and face;

• pigs jabbed with a metal rod and hit with plastic boards;

• pigs with hernias, prolapses, blood laceration and open wounds; and

• water troughs that appear to be filled with feces and blood.

Animal Justice says the footage has been turned over to the BC SPCA, along with a “legal complaint” detailing alleged violations under the Criminal Code and the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals Act.

Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer with the BC SPCA, said she anticipates the agency will start an investigation into the allegations.

She said the BC SPCA has received the written complaint and is awaiting the full range of video footage to be supplied by Animal Justice.

Moriarty said the abbreviated video posted online “contained some very disturbing images.”

“It’s a five-minute clip, but it appears to depict violations of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (and) potentially the Criminal Code, and it definitely shows practices that are clearly not in accordance with the industry-endorsed national farm animal codes of practice,” she said.

Excelsior was previously the subject of similar allegations by the group Meat the Victims, which in 2019 released video footage – through the group PETA – that they said was covertly recorded at the farm and that showed alleged animal abuse.

The group also held a protest at the farm on April 28, 2019, after which a total of 21 charges were laid against four of the protesters, who dubbed themselves the Excelsior Four.

Charges were later dropped against one of them, and the other three – Roy Sasano, Nick Schafer and Amy Soranno – went to trial last year.

Sasano was acquitted, while Soranno and Schafer were each convicted of break-and-enter and received a 30-day jail sentence and one year of probation.

Their appeal on the matter will be heard starting Nov. 23.

The BC SPCA investigated the 2019 allegations into Excelsior Hog Farm, but no animal-cruelty charges resulted.

Animal Justice says it is calling for laws requiring cameras that livestream directly online to be installed inside farms and slaughterhouses.

“It’s time for B.C. to introduce legal standards for animal welfare on farms, and proactive inspections so that animal suffering no longer remains hidden,” says lawyer Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice.

The Binnendyk family, who owns the farm, have previously denied claims that their animals are being abused.

The Abbotsford News has reached out to Excelsior about the latest allegations.

