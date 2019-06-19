Ambulance service practises virtual reality CPR in Victoria

St. John Ambulance is taking advantage of the newest technologies.

The service’s British Columbia and Yukon division hosts what it claims is the first-ever virtual reality CPR training event this weekend in Victoria.

“The VR experience will present participants with a real-life simulation of a medical emergency through head-sets that will guide them through CPR and using an AED,” a press release from St. John Ambulance read.

Several training stations will be set up Saturday on the front lawns of the B.C. Parliament Buildings.

The group will also be fundraising to provide Our Place Society, an inner-city community centre, with a portable AED for the centre’s night shelter and 50-bed transitional housing facility.

READ ALSO: Our Place fundraiser gathers a record-breaking $150,000

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter