1 killed, 1 injured in ATV crash near Harrison

1 man killed, another injured on forest service road

One man is dead and another injured following a recent ATV collision north of Harrison Hot Springs.

In a release on Monday (June 10) morning, the Agassiz RCMP reported a fatal ATV crash on East Harrison Forest Service Road on Tuesday, June 4, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Responding officers discovered two men down an embankment at the scene of the crash.

The Agassiz RCMP, Emergency Health Services, Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue and the Agassiz Fire Department attended the scene and navigated steep terrain to get to the men. One man, in his mid-30s, was declared dead at the scene and the other man, who is in his late 20s, was transported to hospital for significant injuries.

The Agassiz RCMP are investigating the incident and no other details are currently available as of publication.