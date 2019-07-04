According to the B.C. government, more than 158,000 responses have been collected since an online survey on daylight saving time was launched last week. (123rf.com/Yukon News)

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

It seems British Columbians aren’t afraid to share their opinions on daylight saving time.

According to the provincial government, more than 158,000 responses have been collected since an online survey on the issue was launched last week. The number — a record, according to the province — is eight times more than the amount of survey responses — 19,291 — the province received in the seven days following the start of cannabis-regulation engagement.

The time survey asks residents to share their views on whether or not B.C. should continue to observe the bi-annual time change — from daylight saving time in the summer to standard time in the winter. It also aims to gauge if residents feel alignment with neighbouring provinces, territories and states is important.

The choices being considered: that the province continue to change clocks or that the province adopt year-round observance of daylight saving time.

The survey, which includes a link to background information on B.C. time observances, is set to remain open until July 19 at 4 p.m.

READ ALSO: Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pro choice advocates angered by pro life bus shelter ads in downtown Victoria

Just Posted

Pro choice advocates angered by pro life bus shelter ads in downtown Victoria

Advertisements for Birthright Victoria spark outrage from Access Birth Control

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

Sooke-area Scouts Jamboree expected to cause BC ferry travel congestion

BC Ferries warns July 6 and 13 sailings to be affected

Saanich mayor and local MLA support ‘neighbourhood champions’ in McKenzie Interchange concerns

Construction closure leaves area residents using intersection in need of safety upgrades

Ney brothers return to Island compete in triathlon

Now living in New Zealand, the three are up and coming international athletes

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted Saanich toddler located in Europe three years later

It’s been three years since Lauren Etchells left Canada with 19-month-old Kaydance

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Lower Mainland city calls for a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Christine Lado, who is black, claims her supervisor gave South Asian employees preferential treatment

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

Most Read