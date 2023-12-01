B.C. declares Dec. 12 Christine Sinclair Day

The soccer star will play her final game for Canada on Dec. 5 in Vancouver

The province is set to declare Dec. 12 as Christine Sinclair Day as the soccer star prepares to play her final games for Canada.

Langford-Juan de Fuce MLA Ravi Parmar will present the proclamation Friday (Dec. 1) during Sinclair’s second-to-last game of her international career in a against Australia at the Starlight Stadium in Langford. The proclamation date represents Sinclair’s number 12 jersey and her birth date of June 12.

“This game is not just a soccer match, it’s a celebration of a legendary career that has inspired countless people and athletes. We are proud to be a part of her incredible story.”

Sport Minister Lana Popham said Dec. 12 will be a day for the province to celebrate the extraordinary career of Sinclair and “her unparalleled contributions to soccer, both on and off the field.”

“Christine’s talent and character have brought the world’s attention to our province and country and remind us that big goals are attainable with passion, discipline, and sportsmanship. We are honoured to recognize Christine as a Canadian soccer icon and know her legacy will inspire young athletes, especially young girls and women, for decades to come.”

It was back in October that Sinclair announced she would be retiring from international soccer at the end of the year. She will play one more season for the NWSL Portland Thorns next year.

READ MORE: B.C.’s Sinclair announces end to greatest Canadian soccer career ever

Born and raised in Burnaby, Sinclair made her soccer debut for the Canadian national team at age 16. That career has now spanned two decades and includes multiple FIFA Women’s World Cups and three Olympic medals, with the most recent a gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She holds the record for the most international goals scored by any player in women’s soccer history.

“Starting to play football as a four-year-old on the same fields that are now part of the Christine Sinclair Community Centre, I can only say that it has and will always be an incredible honour to be recognized by my hometown and province.

Sinclair will play her final game for Canada on Dec. 5 in Vancouver.

The release adds the celebrations will continue Dec. 6 at BC Place for Sinclair’s retirement party, with net proceeds from the evening going toward the new Christine Sinclair Foundation dedicated to empowering Girls with Goals. It will include a fireside chat with former teammate Stephanie Labbé and a performance by country musician Dallas Smith.

– With files from The Canadian Press

READ MORE: B.C. Place to become Christine Sinclair Place as dome hosts retirement party