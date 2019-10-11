(Charlotte Prong/Parkhill File)

BC Ferries 9 a.m. sailings filling up fast

Travellers get an early start on the long weekend

Thinking of taking the 9 a.m. ferry to get a jump on the long weekend? Well, you’d better get an early start because as of 7 a.m., the 9 a.m. sailing Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen was 72 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Sunny skies ahead for Friday

The 8 a.m. sailing is at 36 per cent full, so if you hurry you might be able to save yourself from having to wait.

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 9 a.m. sailing is also filling up fast at 78 per cent full as of 7 a.m.. The 8 a.m. is currently 33 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Early morning gridlock on Highway 1 following overnight traffic pattern change

To check current ferry conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.


