Sunny skies ahead for Friday

Friday will see sunny skies with a high of 14 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness with a low of 7 C.
Saturday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 12 and an overnight low of 9 C.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 14 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 7 C.
Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 16 C.
