Friday will see sunny skies with a high of 14 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness with a low of 7 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Sunny skies ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at your Thanksgiving long weekend

Friday will see sunny skies with a high of 14 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness with a low of 7 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 12 and an overnight low of 9 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 14 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 7 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 16 C.


