Morning ferry sailings are cancelled as high winds hit terminals. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels morning sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay due to high winds

Wind warning issued for region by Environment Canada

Early morning sailings between North Saanich and the Lower Mainland were cancelled Friday due to heavy winds.

BC Ferries cancelled all 7 and 9 a.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

READ ALSO: A dozen sailings between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver cancelled during first week of 2020

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” says BC Ferries in a service notice. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the region around 5 a.m., advising that a pacific frontal system moving across Vancouver Island will cause “strong winds that may cause damage.”

Southeast winds of 60 to 80 km/h are predicted to develop in the morning over Greater Victoria near Haro Strait, the Southern Gulf Islands, the north and central sections of east Vancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast.

The winds are expected to ease up by noon.

Environment Canada warns that “loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.” Drivers may need to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

BC Ferries requests customers with reservations check-in at the terminals in accordance with scheduled sailing times to maintain reserved status.

READ ALSO: More B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled as windy weather persists


