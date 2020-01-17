BC Ferries will be getting two new hybrid vessels for the new year. (File contributed/ BC Ferries)

BC Ferries hybrid ships arrive in Victoria on Saturday

The battery-operated vessels will take over smaller routes

Two new BC Ferries hybrid ships are set to arrive in Victoria Saturday morning.

The Island Class vessels are designed to be battery-operated, but have hybrid technology built in to operate until charging infrastructure and funding becomes available.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

“It’s an exciting day for BC Ferries and coastal B.C. communities as we welcome these ships to their new home,” says Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO in a statement. “The anticipated arrival of these battery hybrid-electric ferries marks a major milestone in our plan to progressively lower emissions across our fleet and be a leader in transitioning to a lower carbon future.”

The ships left Romania on Nov. 20 on a semi-submersible transport vessel, making their way towards Victoria via the Panama Canal.

ALSO READ: New BC Ferries hybrid vessels make their way through Panama Canal before coming to Victoria

The ships arrive at the Breakwater District at Ogden Point on Saturday, Jan. 18, before being taken to Point Hope Maritime in downtown Victoria for final inspections. At that point, BC Ferries will take ownership, christen the ships and begin training crews.

The vessels are set to operate on the Powell River- Texada Island and Port McNeill-Alert Bay routes by mid 2020.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Esquimalt arsonist sentenced to two years in jail, thanks police, defence lawyer and taxpayers
Next story
Strong winds expected in Greater Victoria Friday evening

Just Posted

Victoria theatre company asks for public’s help after more than $5,000 worth of equipment stolen

The theft could seriously compromise the future of the company

BC Ferries hybrid ships arrive in Victoria on Saturday

The battery-operated vessels will take over smaller routes

Esquimalt arsonist sentenced to two years in jail, thanks police, defence lawyer and taxpayers

Wei Li was convicted of intentionally lighting his rental property on fire in October 2017

Strong winds expected in Greater Victoria Friday evening

Winds are expected to ease Saturday morning

‘We thought it was an earthquake,’ homeowners okay after tree falls

Mature tree falls on roof of Victoria Avenue house

VIDEO: The Victoria byelection leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 17

Theft victim confronts suspects with baseball bat on Vancouver Island

RCMP in Nanaimo seek to identify of two people alleged to have used a stolen credit card

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

VIDEO: Missing cat reunited with Vancouver Island family after three months

‘It was like one day she was there, the next day she was gone,’ said owner

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Clerk bruised, traumatized after armed robbery at Nanaimo liquor store

Few details on male suspect in Wednesday incident, says Nanaimo RCMP

One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday including east Vancouver Island.

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read