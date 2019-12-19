New BC Ferries hybrid vessels make their way through Panama Canal before coming to Victoria

The ships are expected to begin operating in early 2020

BC Ferries will be getting two new hybrid vessels for the new year. (File contributed/ BC Ferries)

BC Ferries’ newest fleet members are halfway through their journey to B.C.

Two new hybrid electric vessels in the Island Class departed from Romania on Nov. 20 on a semi-submersible transport vessel.

The ships are currently going through the Panama Canal, which will likely take a few days due to other marine traffic and vessel inspection.

BC Ferries expects the new ships to be in the province in the early new year.

The Island Class vessels are battery-equipped and designed for full electric operation. They are also fitted with hybrid technology to bridge the gap until on-shore charging stations becoming available.

The new ships will service the Powell River–Texada Island and Port McNeill–Alert Bay–Sointula routes by mid 2020.

They will be christened at Point Hope Maritime in Victoria before being put to work.

Anyone who wants to track the ship live can view their positions on vesselfinder.com and look up the ship, Sun Rise.

