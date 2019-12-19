BC Ferries will be getting two new hybrid vessels for the new year. (File contributed/ BC Ferries)

New BC Ferries hybrid vessels make their way through Panama Canal before coming to Victoria

The ships are expected to begin operating in early 2020

BC Ferries’ newest fleet members are halfway through their journey to B.C.

Two new hybrid electric vessels in the Island Class departed from Romania on Nov. 20 on a semi-submersible transport vessel.

READ MORE: BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

The ships are currently going through the Panama Canal, which will likely take a few days due to other marine traffic and vessel inspection.

BC Ferries expects the new ships to be in the province in the early new year.

The Island Class vessels are battery-equipped and designed for full electric operation. They are also fitted with hybrid technology to bridge the gap until on-shore charging stations becoming available.

The new ships will service the Powell River–Texada Island and Port McNeill–Alert Bay–Sointula routes by mid 2020.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

They will be christened at Point Hope Maritime in Victoria before being put to work.

Anyone who wants to track the ship live can view their positions on vesselfinder.com and look up the ship, Sun Rise.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways
Next story
Traffic on Tillicum Road affected by crash in entrance to Tillicum Mall

Just Posted

Thousands without power, wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada says strong winds that may cause damage expected

Ministry anticipates one-month adjustment period for motorists using new McKenzie interchange

New traffic pattern debuts during Thursday morning commute more than three years into construction

Wet, windy weather to blame for Saanich crash

Two car collision on Carey Road slows evening traffic

Oak Bay father appeals conviction for killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry sentencing Thursday

New BC Ferries hybrid vessels make their way through Panama Canal before coming to Victoria

The ships are expected to begin operating in early 2020

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Flash Forest aims to plant a billion trees by 2028

Most Read