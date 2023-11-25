B.C. hockey legend Andy Moog diagnosed with cancer

The former NHL goaltender, 63, was born and raised in Penticton

Penticton hockey legend Andy Moog has been diagnosed with cancer.

The former goaltender, 63, shared the news through his friend Mike Vaughan on social media.

“We hope you can share your thoughts and well wishes as he begins the toughest battle of his career,” Vaughan’s post reads.

Along with playing for four different NHL teams from 1980 to 1998, Moog was known for charitable work in the community.

Moog and his foundation were one of the leaders when it came to fundraising for the Penticton and District Hospice Society, and helped to establish the Moog & Friends Hospice House in Penticton.

“Andy is one of the most gracious people I know with incredible integrity and has a true love of the game,” the post continues.

The goaltender played for the Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens after suiting up for his hometown Penticton Vees in 1977-1978.

He was inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame, located inside the South Okanagan Events Centre, in 2000.

The Vees took to social media on Friday to send their best wishes to Moog.

“We want to send our thoughts to alum Andy Moog and let him know the whole organization is behind him, in his fight against cancer,” representatives from the Vees wrote. “Stay strong Andy, you got this.”

Moog was born and raised in Penticton. His work off the ice includes working with the Okanagan Hockey Academy.

“We all know his accomplishments on the ice are incredible. He also spent several years as a coach and mentor at many levels, but his devotion as a husband, parent, grandparent, and a great friend to many stand out even more,” Vaughan’s post reads.

