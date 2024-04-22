B.C. man pleads guilty in wife’s 2022 homicide

Inderjit Sandhu enters plea for second-degree murder of wife Kamaljit Sandhu in Abbotsford

An Abbotsford man has pleaded guilty in relation to the 2022 homicide of his wife, Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu.

Inderjit Sandhu entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder in Abbotsford Supreme Court on April 19, according to a news release from the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) discovered 45-year-old Kamaljit Sandhu suffering from life-threatening injuries on the 2900 block of Eastview Street in Abbotsford on July 28, 2022. She later succumbed to her injuries despite efforts of first responders.

The 48-year-old Inderjit Singh Sandhu was found on scene and taken into custody.

At the time, police confirmed that Kamaljit Sandhu had two children with the accused. Her children were ages 16 and 21 at the time of her death.

IHIT took charge of the case and collaborated with APD and the BC Coroners Service on the investigation.

No date has been set for a sentencing hearing at the time of the news release.

READ MORE: Candles burn for Abbotsford’s Kamaljit Sandhu and others