B.C. nurse banned for five years following sex assault conviction

B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives signs joint agreement on ban with Colin R. Hall

A Port Alberni nurse has been banned from practicing for five years following a conviction for sex assaults.

On Feb. 20, 2024 former licenced practical nurse (LPN) Colin R. Hall signed a consent agreement with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives to cancel his nursing licence and prevent him from reapplying for five years.

A panel of the BCCNM’s inquiry committee in rendering its decision said the agreement was made “to address conduct issues underlying the registrant’s guilty pleas to sexual offences, and for engaging in workplace harassment of colleagues.”

The committee noted “the most severe outcome was necessary to ensure that public safety was not compromised.”

Hall was charged in 2019 with seven counts of sexual assault, including some against people who were minors at the time of the offences. In August 2019 Hall voluntarily agreed to convert his licence to “non-practising” while he waited for the outcome of an investigation into alleged conduct that resulted in a criminal investigation.

Hall was found guilty on Oct. 23, 2020 and received a four-year jail sentence for multiple sexual assaults.

If Hall decides to reapply for his nursing licence in the future he will be required to prove he is fit, competent and of “good character.”

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the college said in its decision.