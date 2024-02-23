B.C. RCMP find break-and-enter suspect sleeping on couch

The man made his way through the neighbourhood, even asking one homeowner to call 911

Prince George RCMP say a break-and-enter suspect was arrested after he was found sleeping on a couch.

Just before 2 a.m on Sunday (Feb. 18), police received a call from a resident in the 5100-block of North Nechako Road to report that a rock had been thrown through a window of their home and they could hear a man talking outside.

RCMP went out to search for the suspect, but during that time police received another report that an unknown man was walking into a person’s home in the 3200-block of Riverview Road. The man left after asking the homeowner to call 911.

Police received a third call shortly after from a resident in the 3300-block of Rosia Road, reporting that they heard someone attempt to break into their home through the front door.

Police caught the suspect sleeping on a couch in a home in the 3500-block of Rosia Road, more than three hours later, around 5:30 a.m.

Prince George RCMP media relations officer Corp. Jennifer Cooper said it was thanks to the help of residents reporting the suspect’s whereabout that officers were able to track him down.

The man was arrested by police and released back into the community later that day. He’s set to appear in court at a later date.

Police say he is known to police and the investigation is ongoing.