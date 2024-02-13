B.C. teacher charged with sexual exploitation, luring of student

Jason Walker is a teacher at David Thompson Secondary School

An Invermere teacher is facing sexual exploitation charges that police say are connected to alleged inappropriate communication with a student.

Jason Walker has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation, one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child and one count of luring a child, police announced Tuesday (Feb. 13).

Walker is a teacher at David Thompson Secondary School, according to police.

Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement that the alleged offences took place over social media and investigation into the matter began in January.

“As such, investigators believe it may be possible other individuals are aware of these offences”, he said. “Police are encouraging anyone who may have further information to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP.”

Walker is set to appear in provincial court on March 4.

Black Press Media has reached out to the local school district for comment.

More to come.