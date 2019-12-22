(Black Press Media file photo)

BC Transit offers free bus service for New Year’s

Altered schedules posted for the holiday season across Greater Victoria

Transit riders may want to take note of some upcoming holiday changes to local bus schedules.

On Christmas Day buses will be running on a Sunday-level service, and for Boxing Day shoppers it will be a Saturday schedule, albeit with no late-night service.

Things will resume to normal between Friday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Dec. 30, and during the day on Tuesday Dec. 31.

To help those celebrating New Year’s, all services will be free on Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. until the end of the night.

On New Year’s day there will be Sunday-level service, and on Jan. 2 the new winter schedule will begin.

For more information on routes and schedules visit bctransit.com/victoria.

