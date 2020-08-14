Solamae Holmes works on her letter, painting a portrait of Breonna Taylor, who has become a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement after being shot in her home. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

BIPOC artists come together to paint mural highlighting racial injustice in Bastion Square

‘More Justice, More Peace’ to go beyond cycle of hurt and sadness

Bastion Square got a little brighter on Friday (Aug. 14) as 17 BIPOC artists came together to paint a mural, celebrating community but also bringing awareness to racial injustices.

Charity Williams, a bronze medal Olympian and member of the national rugby 7s team, organized the event.

“The last few months have been really tough – mentally, emotionally, physically – not being able to play rugby and not being at the Olympics because we would have literally been there right now, has been really hard,” she said, adding the recent reckoning happening in regards to racial injustice is the silver lining. “So it’s tough but I feel like I’m supposed to be here more than anywhere else.”

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Dozens show up to rebuild vandalized Victoria people-less protest

Each artist was given a letter from the phrase ‘More Justice, More Peace,’ to decorate. Each letter was sponsored by a local business with an additional grant from the City of Victoria helping cover the costs of the mural.

READ ALSO: Racism is here too, say Victoria’s black community leaders

“I know the phrase is commonly known as no justice, no peace but I felt there was a very strong need to go beyond that and not just sit in the same cycle of sadness and hurt,” said Williams, adding she’d like to see more Black and Indigenous history taught within the city.

Solamae Holmes, one of the 17 artists, painted a portrait of Breonna Taylor in her letter.

“Though Black and Indigenous people may be a small demographic in Victoria, I think our voices are still important and this amplifies that. This is a physical representation that we’re here and that we care,” she said.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Aurora Allen is one of 17 BIPOC artists who took part in painting a mural in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Bastion Square on Friday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Seventeen artists took part in creating a mural reading ‘More Peace, More Justice’ in Bastion Square on Friday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Previous story
‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

Just Posted

BIPOC artists come together to paint mural highlighting racial injustice in Bastion Square

‘More Justice, More Peace’ to go beyond cycle of hurt and sadness

Victoria man charged in stabbing death of Vancouver overdose prevention worker

Maximus Roland Hayes, 23, is facing one count of manslaughter in connection to the killing

Firefighters tackle medium-sized grass fire on rural Saanich property

Saanich Fire Department issues warm weather fire safety reminder

Fraudsters impersonating Victoria police convince victim to put $6,000 into bitcoin machine

Police officers impersonated in latest scam to convince victims of legitimacy

VicPD uses non-lethal rounds to remove woman barricaded in stranger’s basement

The woman is believed to have broken into a dealership, attempting to steal a vehicle earlier in the evening

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Hundreds of sea lions to be killed on Columbia River in effort to save endangered fish

Nearly 22,000 comments received during public review were opposed, fewer than 200 were for

Devil’s Hand Poker Run in Campbell River to face RCMP scrutiny

The Campbell River RCMP will be keeping a close eye on the… Continue reading

B.C.’s fuel suppliers to publish prices to provide accountability: minister

Bruce Ralston says move will ensure industry publicly accountable for unexplained prices increases

Most Read