The Happy Valley Market is cordoned off by police tape after reports of a shooting late Tuesday morning. (Swikar Oli/News Staff)

UPDATED: Police investigating possible link between shooting and crash in Langford

One person in custody, another driver fled following crash on Kelly Road

The owner of Happy Valley Market has confirmed the business was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning and no one was hurt.

Police have cordoned off the Happy Valley Market and continue to investigate.

Justin Hiscox, who lives in the neighbourhood, said “to have something happen like this is scary. There’s a school down the road. It kind of opens up your eyes to what’s going on around here.”

No injuries have been reported.

The Sooke School District confirmed David Cameron and Savory elementary schools enacted hold and secure protocols, which have since ended. The district did not confirm if it was related to the shooting on Happy Valley Road.

A crash late Tuesday morning on Kelly Road at Veterans Memorial Parkway – the second of the morning – could be related to the incident on Happy Valley Road.

READ ALSO: Pair of crashes snarl traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway

West Shore RCMP responded to a report of two vehicles speeding eastbound on Kelly Road near Westshore Town Centre. Police activated the lights on their cruiser and attempted to stop the vehicles. One driver fled and the other collided with a commercial truck at the Veterans Memorial Parkway intersection, according to police on scene.

The driver was taken into police custody.

The condition of the commercial truck driver is not known at this time.

Police on scene confirmed the local detachment is investigating if the crash is connected to the incident at Happy Valley Market.

More to come.

