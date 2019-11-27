A tree down on the Trans-Canada Highway near West Shore Parkway is causing traffic back ups. (Google Maps)

BREAKING: Tree down on Trans-Canada Highway snarls evening traffic near West Shore Parkway

Northbound lanes closed while crews deal with downed tree

Crews are clearing a tree that’s fallen on the Trans-Canada Highway at West Shore Parkway before Goldstream Park.

The fallen tree has completely blocked off northbound lanes. West Shore RCMP is on scene to assist with traffic control while the tree is cleared by Emcon Services Inc., South Vancouver Island’s new road and bridge maintenance contractor.

While southbound lanes are unaffected, drivers heading northbound can expect delays of up to a few hours. Due to the large size of the tree, a detour is being set up. West Shore RCMP advises drivers heading north to detour through Millstream Road.

READ ALSO: Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands as winter approaches

More details to come.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sidney family who fled burning home remain ‘shaken’

Just Posted

BREAKING: Tree down on Trans-Canada Highway snarls evening traffic near West Shore Parkway

Northbound lanes closed while crews deal with downed tree

Sidney family who fled burning home remain ‘shaken’

Family of three with a five-year-old girl face an uncertain future after Saturday afternoon fire

Streetlight replacements can cost up to $8,000 in Victoria, $10,000 in Langford

Cost varies depending on the extent of the damage

Sooke Mounties attempt to identify suspects in robbery, assault

Three teens attack man on Maple Avenue

CRD parks board sends staff to gather options on funding Saanich’s Kings Park initiative

Staff will consider options to contribute funding and report back to Saanich

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

RCMP seek assistance in search for missing Vancouver Island man

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate… Continue reading

Most Read