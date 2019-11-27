BREAKING: Tree down on Trans-Canada Highway snarls evening traffic near West Shore Parkway

A tree down on the Trans-Canada Highway near West Shore Parkway is causing traffic back ups. (Google Maps)

Crews are clearing a tree that’s fallen on the Trans-Canada Highway at West Shore Parkway before Goldstream Park.

The fallen tree has completely blocked off northbound lanes. West Shore RCMP is on scene to assist with traffic control while the tree is cleared by Emcon Services Inc., South Vancouver Island’s new road and bridge maintenance contractor.

While southbound lanes are unaffected, drivers heading northbound can expect delays of up to a few hours. Due to the large size of the tree, a detour is being set up. West Shore RCMP advises drivers heading north to detour through Millstream Road.

A tree has come down onto #BCHWY1 near Goldstream and Westshore Parkway. Crews are on site, expect delays as it is removed. Follow @DriveBC and @DriveBC_VI for updates #Langford #yyjtraffic #malahat — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 28, 2019

READ ALSO: Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands as winter approaches

More details to come.