BYO Bag contest extended by City of Victoria

The City is looking for videographers to promote reusable bags

The City of Victoria is holding a contest to promote reusable bags (File photo)

The City of Victoria is hosting a contest for videographers interested in reducing the numbers of single use plastic bags.

The “Bring your own bag” contest invites people to submit a 60 second educational video exploring the theme of reusable bags.

There will be a youth category for people age 18 and under, and a general category, each with a top prize of $1000 as chosen by a jury. An additional $500 will go towards the People’s Choice category.

The contest has been extended to run until June 5, and winners will be announced on June 8.

Winning videos will be hosted on the City of Victoria’s website, and may be incorporated into the City’s social media strategies starting July 1.

For more information you can head to City of Victoria’s website.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com