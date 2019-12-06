(Black Press Media file photo)

Bystanders follow and detain suspect after stabbing in downtown Victoria

Woman sustained non-life threatening injuries

Victoria Police said bystanders followed and detained a suspect after a woman was stabbed in downtown Victoria Thursday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Victoria police officers were called the the area of Princess Avenue and Douglas Street for a report of a stabbing.

READ ALSO: Missing kids a common occurrence during large events, VicPD says

Police said bystanders detained the man who fled to the 1900-block of Store Street.

The woman stabbed sustained non-life threatening injuries and was released from hospital several hours later.

Police said the man was arrested and police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and three counts of breach of conditions.

READ ALSO: Drivers flee VicPD’s first impaired driving roadblocks of December

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Metchosin Fire Department to host first responder training for active shooter scenario

Just Posted

Victoria council chambers packed for ongoing environmental cruise ship discussions

Union workers, neighbourhood associations and more gathered for environmental conversations

Technical difficulties delay Victoria’s $500,000 Christmas light village

The Lights of Wonder display was originally set to open on Dec. 13

Metchosin Fire Department to host first responder training for active shooter scenario

Training to be held at Metchosin School

City of Victoria accepts $1 million cheque from seniors home developer

Milliken Development put forward the cash to the Housing Reserve Fund

Hopeful Sidney pot shop owner challenges town in court after application denied

A court petition has been filed against the Town of Sidney

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

VIDEO: Our Place Society leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 6

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read