Camper the dog was found Wednesday night by someone walking their own dog along Hollywood Crescent. She had gone missing after a violent attack on June 11. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Camper the dog found safe after fleeing violent van attack in Victoria

Camper was found on Hollywood Crescent Wednesday night

Camper, the dog that went missing last week after a man violently attacked her owner’s van, was found safe Wednesday night.

With apparent good taste in real estate, the two-year-old pit bull had made it all the way from the 500-block of Pembroke Street to Hollywood Crescent. There, a person walking their dog recognized Camper, took her home and called the number on her collar.

ROAM (Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing) helped to get the young pit bull home to her owner.

Camper and her owner had been inside their van June 11 around 8 p.m. when a man reportedly started screaming in the street before smashing the van’s windows with a hammer. The woman tried to drive away but couldn’t while the man continued to smash her windows, and she and Camper were forced to flee out the passenger side while the van was still moving.

Police say Camper was scared and ran off while the woman ran to safety and contacted the Victoria Police Department.

Officers located and arrested the suspect, a 40-year-old Edmonton man, and he now faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon and mischief. He has been released with a court date and conditions.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

