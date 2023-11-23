Cats falling from moving vehicle spark B.C. animal seizure

Significant number of cats located with abandoned travel trailer after truck fails to stop for RCMP

A significant number of cats were rescued after RCMP responded to a report of felines falling from a moving vehicle.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, Chase RCMP received multiple reports of a suspicious, flat-deck truck hauling a travel trailer on Squilax Anglemont Road in the North Shuswap, said Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a media release.

“Disturbingly, callers reported that cats were falling out of the trailer while it was in motion,” said Kennedy. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop; however, Kennedy said the vehicle “sped up and failed to stop for police.” A pursuit was not initiated due to risk to the public.

With help from the public, the trailer was eventually found abandoned on a forest service road near Skimikin.

“A significant number of cats were found in and around the travel-trailer,” said Kennedy. Volunteers with animal rescues Pawprints from Chase, Shuswap Paws and Sammy’s Forgotten Felines of Kamloops took part in the rescue, each taking a number of the cats into their care. A number of the cats were also taken in by the SPCA.

“Local animal rescue volunteers spent hours in the dark, and in the cold, to ensure the cats received the care they required,” said Kennedy, adding the travel trailer was eventually towed to an impound lot.

Volunteers continue to search for several of the cats that went missing from the trailer where it had been abandoned.

Kennedy said the matter was referred to the SPCA and remains under investigation.

The above story has been updated with new information.

