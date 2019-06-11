Cecelia Ravine Park opened on Saturday, June 8 (City of Victoria/ Derek Ford)

Cecelia Ravine park reopens after major makeover

A new playground, bike path and more available to the Burnside-Gorge community

After years of planning and construction the Cecelia Ravine Park had a grand reopening.

On Saturday, June 8 over 300 community members attended the grand opening of the park, which features a brand-new playground, fitness equipment and a multi-use bike and pedestrian path which connects to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail.

ALSO READ: City seeking input on Cecelia Ravine Park renewal

The park also has a new parking lot and a public washroom facility.

After some official opening comments by the City’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, attendees raced to the new playground at the sound of “Go!”

The grand opening also featured family fun classics: hot dogs, hula hoops, chalk, bubbles and music.

ALSO READ:B.C. to fund 50 new school playgrounds

Cecelia Ravine Park is located between Burnside Road and the north side of the Selkirk Trestle. It acts as a migratory bird habitat, and also houses the Burnside Gorge Community Centre.

In 2016, the City purchased a neighbouring property to add .22 hectares to the park. The City worked on two phases of community engagement on the park before creating the Cecilia Ravine Improvement Plan in 2018.

