Victoria restauranteur Tom Ferris passed away at the end of August. A celebration of life is scheduled for Oct. 3 (Facebook/ Ferris’ Upstairs Seafood & Oyster Bar)

Celebration of life scheduled for Victoria restauranteur

Thomas John Ferris passed away on Aug. 30 after a short battle with cancer

The founder of three local food staples has passed away, but not without leaving behind a legacy.

Thomas John Ferris, founder of Ferris’ Upstairs Seafood and Oyster Bar, Ferris’ Grill and Garden Patio and the Perro Negro died on Aug. 30 after a short battle with cancer.

He is left behind by his wife Sandy, daughter Paula and grandchildren Alexa and Max, as well as his pug, Molly.

“Tom[‘]s short battle with cancer was faced with incredible bravery, stoicism and positivity, much like he lived his life,” reads a post on the oyster bar’s Facebook page. “His generosity and friendship has touched countless staff and customers alike and he, much like the restaurant he founded 28 years ago has become a Victoria institution.”

There will be a celebration of life for Ferris held for all to attend on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Bayview Place Roundhouse at 253 Esquimalt Rd. from 2 to 7 p.m.

The celebration will include music, food trucks and a life-size cutout of Ferris for people to “get a farewell selfie with.”

Additionally, restaurant co-owner and business partner David Craggs has set up a GoFundMe page to go towards the Thomas John Ferris Memorial Scholarship Fund. The memorial fund will go towards supporting hospitality workers as they pursue continued education.

“We lost a great one,” the Facebook post reads. “When it’s your time be sure to look him up, he won’t be hard to find, he’ll be the guy lying in the field surrounded by a multitude of pugs.”

 

