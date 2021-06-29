Central Saanich calls for deferral of old-growth logging

Couns. Carl Jensen, Gordon Newton and Niall Paltiel voted against measure proposed by Coun. Zeb King

Central Saanich council has passed a notice of motion from Coun. Zeb King that is calling on the provincial government to defer logging in high-productivity old-growth forests on Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media File).

Central Saanich council is calling on the provincial government to defer logging in high-productivity old-growth forests on Vancouver Island.

The step comes after Coun. Zeb King had filed a notice of motion with Mayor Ryan Windsor joining Couns. Bob Thompson and Chris Graham to vote in favour. Couns. Carl Jensen, Gordon Newton and Niall Paltiel voted against the measure.

Council’s narrow vote means the municipality joins other communities (including the City of Victoria) calling for a review of forest practices.

RELATED: Demonstrators at B.C. legislature show support for arrested old-growth logging protesters

READ: B.C. approves deferral of old-growth logging at Fairy Creek, Walbran valleys

King’s notice of motion references a document submitted by an independent panel of scientists tasked by the provincial government to inform the development of new management policies and strategies for old-growth logging, a subject of historical controversy in British Columbia thrust into the current spotlight by current protests near Port Renfrew.

The 2020 Old Growth Strategic Review includes 14 recommendations, including the deferral of development in old-growth forests where ecosystems are at very high and near-term risk of irreversible biodiversity loss.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula