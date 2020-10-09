Chainsaw carver Mike Brown at work on the Malahat Farm monkey tree stump. (Contributed photo)

Chainsaw carver turns dead tree into stunning work of art

Historic tree at Malahat Farm sprouts new life

Where many people see a stump or the ragged remnants of a dead tree best suited for the fireplace, Mike Brown sees a canvas.

That’s why Sheila Stoner contacted the Nanaimo chainsaw carving artist asking him to create a unique piece of art from a historic but desiccated monkey puzzle tree on Malahat Farm, east of Shirley.

Now all done, the result – a three-metre-tall, three-dimensional scene, depicting the original owner of the farm, a bear and raven – is turning heads.

The monkey puzzle tree was planted 100 years ago by pioneer William H. Anderson, a journeyman carpenter from Yorkshire, England when he bought the property and built a home. The tree lays witness to many family activities and generations.

Stoner bought the property two years ago, but soon realized she would need to cut the rotting tree down.

“I felt horrible cutting it down, but it was either the tree or the house,” she said.

But she wanted to keep the legacy of the tree alive.

Enter Brown, who created the modern-day totem pole. In this case, the pole, or stump, features Anderson’s carved face on the bottom, a bear in the middle, and a raven on top.

Stoner decided before the 30-metre tree was cut that she wanted a carving made out of the stump and planned to mill the remaining wood and use it for kitchen renovations.

“I’ve kinda tried to bring that tree back into the house and reuse it because it was a big part of the history here.”

Malahat Farm is at 2675 Anderson Rd.

RELATED: Malahat Farm revisited


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The finished project. (Contributed photo)

William H. Anderson and his wife. The monkey puzzle tree can be seen in the background. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada
Next story
Garden suites get final approval from Saanich council

Just Posted

Woman charged for placing uncapped needle on Saanich business door

Police don’t believe business was targetted

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

Driver caught going 105 km/h over speed limit on Pat Bay Highway

Saanich police issue $483 fine for excessive speeding, impound vehicle

Greater Victoria’s coastal communities take derelict boat issue to the CRD

Group looking for regional body to partner on regulation recommendations

Family of missing Beecher Bay woman chooses hope

Raymona Peter, 45, has been missing from Scia’new First Nation since Sept. 30

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Seven Vancouver Island residents face drug, weapons charges after year-long RCMP operation

Ucluelet RCMP, Vancouver Island GIS target opioid drug trade

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

Most Read