Victoria Police are responding to reports of a shooting on Bay Street between Forbes and Victor Streets. (Nina Grossman/ News Staff)

Charges laid in Bay Street shooting

Tyler Wardrope appeared in court Friday morning

A man has been arrested for attempted murder and a firearms charge following a shooting on Bay Street on Aug. 6.

Victoria Police Major Crime Investigators worked with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team to arrest Tyler Wardrope without incident at a residence in Highlands early in the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 14.

RELATED: UPDATE: One man taken to hospital following shooting on Bay Street

The victim of the shooting is recovering from his wounds. Wardrope appeared in court Friday morning.

Wardrope faces charges of attempted murder, careless use or storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. The file remains under investigation and Wardrope is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

RELATED: Bay Street shooter still at large, no arrests made

Multiple officers responded to the 1500-block of Bay Street just after 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 for a report that a man had been shot outside a residence. Officers arrived and a man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers responded to the area and searched for suspects and evidence. Bay Street was closed to traffic between Forbes and Victor streets for several hours.


Most Read