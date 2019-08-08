Bay Street shooter still at large, no arrests made

A man suffered a non-fatal wound after being shot in the 1500-block of Bay Street on Tuesday

Victoria police responded to reports of a shooting on Bay Street between Forbes and Victor streets. (Nina Grossman/ News Staff)

No arrests have been made two days after a Victoria man was shot outside his home.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, Victoria police were called to the 1500-block of Bay Street just after 12:45 p.m. after there were reports of shots fired.

The victim, a man in his 40s is known to the police. He was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tenants who live in the building with the victim reported seeing him bleeding, and with at least one shot in the butt.

READ MORE: One man taken to hospital following shooting on Bay Street

Bay Street was closed between Forbes and Victor streets for several hours.

“This file remains under investigation,” VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko said in an emailed statement. “Investigators do not believe that this was a random event. There is no indication of a danger to residents in the area the incident took place.”

Anyone with information on the incident can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or can call anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook