Church bells to ring for 11 minutes in support of Global Climate Strike

Each minute to signify years left to drastically reduce greenhouse gas pollution

A number of churches in Greater Victoria will be ringing their bell for 11 minutes over the next week in solidarity with the Global Climate Strike Week of Action.

RELATED: Youth die-in, occupation party to be held in downtown Victoria as part of Global Climate Strike

Throughout history, bells have called communities to wake, to pray, to arms, to celebrate and in times of crisis, to come together. In the second World War, all the bells were silences in Great Britain and were rung only to inform of an invasion by enemy troops.

RELATED: Victoria teenager demands action of world leaders in face of climate crisis, pledges not to have children

With that in mind, KAIROS Victoria — a faith-based social justice organization of 10 national churches — has asked churches to ring their bells for 11 minutes, each minute representing each year we have to turn things around they say.

St. John the Divine Anglican will be ringing its bells at 11 a.m. for 11 minutes from Sept. 23 to 26.

First Met United, Oak Bay United, St Paul’s United Sidney, St Mary’s Anglican Metchosin and St. Andrew Presbyterian will ring their bells beginning at noon for 11 minutes on Friday, Sept. 27 — or the day of the Global Climate Strike.


