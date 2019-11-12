Cineplex to show free holiday movies to support Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community Day will be on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at select theatres

Movie lovers across Canada will be able to watch some of their favourite holiday movies for free, all while munching away on discount concessions at select Cineplex theatres.

Cineplex’s Community Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 and feature movies like A Christmas Story, Elf, Gremlins, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and The Polar Express.

Concession items like popcorn, drinks and select candy will be sold for $2.50 each, with all proceeds from donations and concessions supporting Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada.

“We have a long history at Cineplex of giving back to our local communities and have proudly contributed millions of dollars to non-profit organizations across the country,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, in a statement. “This year, we are excited to host our ninth annual Community Day fundraiser in support of Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and their work in creating opportunities for children and youth across the country to connect, learn, play and have fun.”

Doors will open at participating theatres at 9 a.m. local time, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Show times will begin at 9:30 a.m. and locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada is the country’s largest child and youth serving organization and provides vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 700 communities from coast to coast.

Participating locations in B.C. include:

– Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP

– Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis

– Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

– Cineplex Cinemas Aberdeen Mall

– Cineplex Cinemas Orchard Plaza

– Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas

– Cineplex Cinemas Langley

– SilverCity Mission Cinemas

– Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas

– Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo

– Cineplex Odeon Meadowtown Cinemas

– Famous Players 6 Cinemas

– Famous Players Prince Rupert Cinemas

– SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

– Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill

– Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway and VIP

– Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

– Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver

– Galaxy Cinemas Vernon

– Cineplex Odeon Victoria Cinemas

– SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

– Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP

