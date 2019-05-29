City of Victoria approves affordable housing project at former Tally-Ho Motel site

A development by Cool Aid will see 157 rental units, a daycare and more

A new, two-phase development at 3020 Douglas St. and 584 Burnside Rd. E will accommodate 157 affordable rental units (File contributed/City of Victoria)

Victoria council approved an affordable housing development at the site of the former Tally-Ho Motel.

The new six-storey, mixed-use development was put forward by the Victoria Cool Aid Society and TL Housing Solutions. The project will see 157 units of affordable rental housing, as well as 32,000 square feet of commercial space.

The development, located at 3020 Douglas St. and 584 Burnside Rd E., is named “Crosstown” and will include daycare space, 10 accessible units, nine three-bedroom units and four live-work units designed to house artists-in-residence to accompany a developing arts program.

Currently at the site is a single three-storey unit that accommodates 52 units of supportive housing, as well as a two-storey attached building that includes a commercial kitchen and lounge.

Crosstown will be built in two phases, which will ensure that current residents of the site will not have to move until the new units are available.

The affordable housing units are designed for people with incomes ranging from $8,000 to $78,000.

The site will also include the installation of 56 new trees.

Council approved the rezoning and development permit with positivity.

“I think it’s well designed and thoughtfully approached,” said Coun. Jeremy Loveday. “It’ll add vibrancy to the neighbourhood and desperately needed housing.”

Coun. Marianne Alto called it a “fabulous project.”

The project will now be brought forward to a public hearing before construction can begin.

