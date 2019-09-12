The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, VicPD, local businesses and volunteers are coming together to clean up the Inner Harbour on Friday. (Twitter/Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)

Clean Up the Shores returns to Victoria’s Inner Harbour

VicPD, GVHA, businesses, volunteers clean garbage from Victoria shoreline

The yearly effort to clean up Victoria’s Inner Harbour has returned.

VicPD officers, members of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA), staff from local businesses and more than 50 volunteers will come together to clean debris, glass and garbage along the harbour on Friday Sept. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. for the annual Clean Up the Shores event.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Inner Harbour most polluted waterway in B.C.

READ ALSO: Several hundred SD 62 students team up to clean the shoreline

An official weigh-in of the collected garbage will happen at Fisherman’s Wharf at 11 a.m.

In the six years it’s been running, Clean Up the Shores has removed hundreds of kilograms of garbage from Victoria’s harbour. The Victoria-initiated event aims to help clear the shores and raise awareness of the harbour environment.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OxyContin maker reaches tentative U.S. opioid-crisis settlement
Next story
Central Saanich’s Mount Newton Seed Orchard grows into big Four-oh

Just Posted

Clean Up the Shores returns to Victoria’s Inner Harbour

VicPD, GVHA, businesses, volunteers clean garbage from Victoria shoreline

Victoria considers limiting where horse-drawn carriages can go

Council put forward several queries to the BCSPCA for consideration

Victoria organization supports Indigenous tourism

Sponsorship covers 2019, 2020 and 2121

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Saanich pilots new, highly reflective road markings

Inlaid thermoplastic lines replaced traditional paint in three locations

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

30-foot boat, gear and ‘significant’ amount of fish seized in Gold River after DFO/RCMP investigation

‘Blatant violations and disrespect for conservation efforts’

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Most Read