Clean Up the Shores returns to Victoria’s Inner Harbour

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, VicPD, local businesses and volunteers are coming together to clean up the Inner Harbour on Friday. (Twitter/Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)

The yearly effort to clean up Victoria’s Inner Harbour has returned.

VicPD officers, members of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA), staff from local businesses and more than 50 volunteers will come together to clean debris, glass and garbage along the harbour on Friday Sept. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. for the annual Clean Up the Shores event.

It's Clean Up The Shores tomorrow! We wouldn't be able to tackle as much of the Inner Harbour shoreline without great partners! Look for 50+ volunteers between 9 and 11! #yyj #vicharbour #cleanuptheshores2019 https://t.co/UUICwJBnKi — Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (@gvicharbour) September 12, 2019

Some of our officers are volunteering their time as we partner with @gvicharbour & a team of businesses to help clean up the shores of #yyj's iconic Inner Harbour tomorrow. More info: https://t.co/qgxX2dyI2F #CleanUpTheShores2019 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 12, 2019

An official weigh-in of the collected garbage will happen at Fisherman’s Wharf at 11 a.m.

In the six years it’s been running, Clean Up the Shores has removed hundreds of kilograms of garbage from Victoria’s harbour. The Victoria-initiated event aims to help clear the shores and raise awareness of the harbour environment.