Happy Halloween! Today’s forecast is calling for clear skies with a high of 11 C. Overnight will see a few clouds with fog developing overnight and a low of 4 C. (Pixabay image)

Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 4 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C and an overnight low of 5 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 7 C.



