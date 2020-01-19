Colwood approves new single-lane roundabout at intersection with ‘immediate need for improvement’

Colwood council has approved a new roundabout at the intersection of Latoria Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway inthe 2020/2021 budget. (Google Maps)

Colwood council has approved a new roundabout to be put in place at an intersection that is in “immediate need for improvement” in their 2020/2021 budget.

The current three-way intersection of Latoria Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway has been the site of where a 53-year-old man was killed after a single-vehicle collision back in 2016 when his vehicle crashed into a rock wall.

With growing communities such as Royal Bay, Royal Beach, and Olympic View nearby, this is the first of several transportation upgrades being proposed in the area for the next five to 10 years.

“This would be a single-lane roundabout to start, with future plans to upgrade to a two-lane roundabout,” states the City of Colwood website.

The Olympic View development plans to connect to Veterans Memorial Way, which means this will become a four-way intersection down the road.

The convenience to add extra lanes to Latoria Road is also being explored, but staff needs a more detailed study to figure out the environmental and soil condition along Latoria Creek.

In the next five to 20 years, the intersection at Latoria and Wishart Road, and multiple intersections along Metchosin Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway are being studied for future improvements.

