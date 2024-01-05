Convicted B.C. killer missing, foul play suspected: Homicide police

Jamie Curtis Bristol, 41, served time for manslaughter after stabbing cousin

A Chilliwack man who served time for a fatal stabbing is now considered a high-risk missing person, and Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to investigate.

IHIT became “actively involved” on Wednesday (Jan. 3) after evidence led investigators to believe 41-year-old Jamie Curtis Bristol of Chilliwack had been met with foul play, media relations officer Sgt. Timothy Pierotti stated in a Jan. 5 press release.

IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation.

Bristol is described as six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and tattoos on his scalp and a distinctive tattoo of a skull with flames on his neck. He was last believed to have been contacted on Dec. 22, 2023.

Beyond its mandate to investigate homicides and suspicious deaths, IHIT is also responsible for investigating high-risk missing persons where foul play is suspected.

“We’re appealing to the public for any information that can help us locate Mr. Bristol,” Pierotti said. “We’re going to continue to work closely with the Chilliwack RCMP and our integrated partners to find Mr. Bristol as soon as possible.”

Back in 2010, Bristol was handed a 10-year sentence after fatally stabbing his cousin Zachary John Douglas in the chest and arm at a Maple Ridge house party three years prior, according to the Victoria Times-Colonist. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter at his sentencing hearing.

While in prison in 2010, he and another prisoner used homemade shanks to stab fellow prisoner Philip Cooper 17 times, according to previous media reports from 2014. The two pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and got four more years in jail.

According to the provincial court database, Bristol also has past convictions for offences such as resisting a peace officer, driving while disqualified, drug trafficking, armed robbery, fleeing from police, assaulting a peace officer, assault, break-and-enter, and possessing an unauthorized firearm.

IHIT is working with the Chilliwack RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Service. Investigators are asking anyone who had recent contact with Bristol to contact IHIT immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation, is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

The Chilliwack RCMP file number is 2023-53568.

RELATED: Witnesses still sought in death of Chilliwack man