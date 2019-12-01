A cougar spotted in Saanich Sunday morning did not exhibit “concerning behaviour” but police are nonetheless reminding the public to avoid approaching the animal (Black Press Media File)

Cougar sighting prompts warning from Saanich police

Public reminded to keep a safe distance

A cougar spotted in Saanich Sunday morning did not exhibit “concerning behaviour” but police are nonetheless reminding the public to avoid approaching the animal.

“As with all wildlife, do not approach cougars and when outdoors, ensure dogs are leashed and children are supervised,” said a release from Saanich Police.

RELATED: Saanich Police receive another report of a cougar sighting

Police received the sighting at about 7 a.m. in the vicinity of Chatterton Way and Royal Oak Drive, with authorities informing the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Bayside parents outraged by cancellation of school trip
Next story
Doctor suspended in U.K. and New Brunswick after online chat with cop

Just Posted

Victoria resident reflects on being diagnosed with HIV and cancer

World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 aims to break the stigma surrounding the disease

Saanich adds to green rink resurfacing fleet at Pearkes

The device creates bubble-free ice without the need for heat

Victoria Beer Society releases schedule for 2020 beer week

Nine-day festival features new brews, new events

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department heats up recruitment drive

Over the years, the department has served as a stepping ground toward paid positions

PHOTOS: Crowds brave the cold for 38th Annual Island Farms Santa’s Light parade

Government Street was filled with festive lights, decorations and music

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Most Read