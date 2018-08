Saanich Police received a report of a cougar sighting on the 5000 block of Cordova Bay Road at 11:38 p.m. Friday.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the cougar, however, it is felt to be a credible sighting.

The BC Conservation Service was notified of this sighting.

Police advise residents to be aware of the animals and the potential dangers they post to small domestic animals and children is suggested. An excellent resource is the BC Conservation Service web page.

