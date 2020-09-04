COVID-19: American vessel intercepted near Ucluelet in violation of Quarantine Act

Police were seen investigating the vessel at Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock.

An American vessel was intercepted near Ucluelet and ordered to return to the U.S.A. under the Quarantine Act on Aug. 31.

The vessel’s operators were fined $2,000 for failing to report to the Canada Border Services Agency as well as failing to comply with the Quarantine Act that’s in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ucluelet’s Harbour Master Kevin Cortes told the Westerly News that this was the first instance of an American vessel being intercepted near the community since the start of the pandemic’s border closure.

“They’re not to come up here, the whole idea is to keep COVID-19 at bay…If you’re a recreational vessel, you’re not supposed to be here because it’s essential only. The only thing that would fall underneath that would be commercial vessels, which we’ve not had any of on the dock. That’s the only potential exemption, but even that would have to report to the CBSA,” Cortes said.

“Early on, I had one Canadian ex-pat that came into the area, but followed all the CBSA rules, quarantined themselves on their boat and did all the right things. That’s the only one that I’ve had to deal with until this one showed up.”

Under the Quarantine Act, all travellers entering Canada must undergo screening by a border official and complete a 14-day quarantine period.


