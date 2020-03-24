The Summit at Quadra Village may be used to reduce occupancy levels at hospitals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

COVID-19: Brand new Victoria long-term care home could take pressure off hospitals

Island Health delays residents’ move to The Summit at Quadra Village

A recently completed long-term care facility in Victoria could be used to alleviate hospitals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Island Health says The Summit at Quadra Village – an $86-million, long-term care centre with a 320-bed capacity – could be used “to further reduce occupancy levels” in the region’s hospitals.

For example, the Victoria facility could take in patients awaiting transfer to different care levels or who require rehabilitation support, creating space in existing hospitals for the “acute medical and critical care needs of COVID-19 patients.”

The Summit was scheduled to take in residents from the Mount Tolmie long-term care centre and Oak Bay Lodge in late April, offering 24-hour care and support for seniors and people with dementia.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent calls for social distancing, Island Health has paused the move that would require large teams of people.

“To undertake this move at this time would be inconsistent with the Provincial Health Officer’s direction on social distancing and could increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” according to an Island Health statement. “Pausing the move at this time supports the need for the health system to place critical focus on responding to COVID-19.”

As of March 23, occupancy levels at Island Health hospitals averaged at 75 per cent.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
