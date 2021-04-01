COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Oak Bay High School

Students and staff at Oak Bay High School may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 on March 30. Contact tracing is underway. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

Oak Bay High School has confirmed there was a person with COVID-19 in the school on Tuesday.

In a statement made to Twitter, the district said students and staff may have been exposed to the virus on March 30.

Island Health is completing contact tracing and will notify any individuals who need to self-isolate.

This is the first Greater Victoria school exposure since Island Health issued a warning Sunday telling people to expect more exposures in the coming weeks, following spring break.

According to the health authority, of the high number of cases seen on the Island recently, many were in contact with other people or attended events while infectious.

On March 31, B.C. hit a record-breaking 1,013 new single-day cases, with 47 of them in the Island Health region.

Parents are being asked to keep their children home from school even if they are only displaying mild symptoms. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

“Make an appointment to get your child and any other symptomatic family members tested, especially if you have travelled during spring break,” Island Health said in its Sunday statement.

