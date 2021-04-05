COVID-19 exposure reported at Saanich grocery store

An employee at Thrifty Foods at 3995 Quadra St. has tested positive for COVID-19. They last worked March 31. (Google image)

An employee at a Saanich Thrifty Foods has tested positive for COVID-19, the company posted on its website Friday.

The individual was last in the 3995 Quadra St. location on March 31 and contact tracing has been conducted by Island Health.

Last week, the Real Canadian Superstore in Langford also reported a positive COVID-19 case among its employees. That person was last in the grocery store on March 24.

B.C. has been experiencing a steady incline in cases in recent weeks, with record-breaking daily totals. A total of 1,018 new cases were reported between April 1 and 2, and 1,072 cases between April 2 and 3. Prior to that, the record daily total was 1,031.

During the same time, 147 new cases were added to Vancouver Island. Island Health has issues numerous statements in the last two weeks, asking young people to be especially careful, warning of increased school exposures and requesting that people not travel over the long weekend.

