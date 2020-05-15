The Victoria and Vancouver foundations, along with the Vantage Point released a new report detailing the impact COVID-19 is having on the non-profit sector. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

A new report finds that one in five non-profits in the province are at risk of closing due to the pandemic.

The report, from Vantage Points and the Victoria and Vancouver foundations, shows that 15 to 19 per cent of non-profits are facing closure, while another 23 per cent feel they may not last more than six months.

READ ALSO: Why Victoria’s charitable sector must survive COVID-19

The survey was completed by more than 1,000 non-profits across the province between April 8 and 21 and shows that 95 per cent of respondents have had an increase in their stress levels because of the virus, while 74 per cent of non-profits have had a decrease in funding and 68 per cent of respondents have struggled to manage working from home.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria businesses pivot to help community with funds, food

“Our most vulnerable residents rely on civil society organizations at the best of times, let alone when we’re facing something as unprecedented as the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation. “While it’s distressing to see the challenges highlighted in this report, this entire situation has been an important reminder of just how vital these organizations are and how essential it is they be able to remain stable when they’re needed most.”

To read the full report visit thevantagepoint.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes
Next story
Victoria police officer accused of sexual misconduct petitions court to quash public hearing

Just Posted

Victoria police officer accused of sexual misconduct petitions court to quash public hearing

Complaint dates back to May of 2018, while the officer was off duty in Vancouver for stag party

Downtown Victoria could become an ‘open-air market’ for the summer

Council explores recovery, resiliency options for city amid COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

Student files class action lawsuit against University of Victoria over parking fees

UVic did not refund prepaid parking after pandemic halted classes

Kimberly Proctor’s killer denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

One senior allegedly punches another in dispute over off-leash dog on Nanaimo trail

Incident happened Thursday morning near Glen Oaks Drive

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Ferry sailings from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal to resume June 3

B.C. Ferries says it has chosen to resume service earlier than anticipated

Island city converting unused BMX track into temporary homeless campsite

The City of Campbell River is providing a site on an unused… Continue reading

B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Most Read