Cowichan MP’s brain injury bill debated in Parliament

Final vote possible in June

Alistair MacGregor is continuing with his efforts to create a national brain-injury strategy, a goal the MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford has been working towards for years.

MacGregor’s Private Member’s Bill C-277, the National Strategy on Brain Injuries Act, was debated in Parliament on May 1, and it’s expected a second hour of debate on the bill will take place in June and a final vote on the legislation should come shortly after that.

In a press conference on May 1, MacGregor said it’s time for the Liberal government to act by supporting his plan to create a national brain-injury strategy, as more than 1.5 million Canadians have been left to cope with the aftermath of brain injuries alone.

RELATED STORY: MACGREGOR REINTRODUCES BRAIN-INJURY BILL

“Athletes and workers on the job are the most likely to suffer traumatic brain injuries, but there are no national strategies for preventing injuries or supporting people who suffer a brain injury,” he said.

“As our hospitals are overburdened, brain injury patients often fall through the cracks. They have to pay for their own care out of pocket — it doesn’t have to be this way. I invite all parliamentarians to support my bill so we can deliver the support these patients need.”

The proposed national strategy includes promoting the implementation of preventive measures to reduce risk; identifying the training, education and guidance needs of healthcare professionals; promoting research and improving data collection; creating national guidelines on the prevention, diagnosis, and management of brain injuries; encouraging the use of consulting psychologists to create a national support system; and developing and maintaining a government website to provide current facts, research, and best practices.

MacGregor said that despite the staggering number of Canadians who suffer from brain injuries, people aren’t getting the services and supports they need.

RELATED STORY: MACGREGOR CONTINUES CALL FOR NATIONAL STRATEGY FOR PEOPLE WITH BRAIN INJURIES

He said that, often, support services for families and brain-injury survivors operate as non-profit organizations with little or no government funding.

“The need for a comprehensive national strategy that includes brain injury awareness, prevention, treatment, and the holistic recovery of Canadians struggling with brain injuries is paramount,” MacGregor said.

“We can make a difference in the lives of thousands of Canadians who suffer from brain injury and feel left behind and unheard. A national strategy on brain injuries would ensure more awareness, improve treatment and prevent more injury from happening.”