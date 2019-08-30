CRD, Island Health lift beach advisory at one beach at Elk Lake

Just in time for the Labour Day long weekend the CRD and Island Health have lifted a beach advisory at Elk Lake.
On Aug. 16, a notice was released advising people to avoid swimming in the water at Eagle Beach and Hamsterly Beach after sampling results showed high counts of bacteria in the water.
After follow-up samples this week, the CRD and Island Health found the levels at the Hamsterly Beach site to be at an acceptable level, and lifted the advisory at that portion of the lake.
The advisory against people and pets entering the water is still in effect at the Eagle Beach portion.
For more information about beach advisories, you can visit islandhealth.ca or call 250-519-3401.
