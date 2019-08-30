CRD, Island Health lift beach advisory at one beach at Elk Lake

Hamsterly Beach is now safe to swim at, but Eagle Beach is still subject to an advisory

The beach advisory has been lifted for Hamsterly Beach, but not for Eagle Beach. (File contributed/CRD)

Just in time for the Labour Day long weekend the CRD and Island Health have lifted a beach advisory at Elk Lake.

On Aug. 16, a notice was released advising people to avoid swimming in the water at Eagle Beach and Hamsterly Beach after sampling results showed high counts of bacteria in the water.

READ MORE: Bacteria counts lead Island Health to warn swimmers off Elk/Beaver Lake beach

After follow-up samples this week, the CRD and Island Health found the levels at the Hamsterly Beach site to be at an acceptable level, and lifted the advisory at that portion of the lake.

The advisory against people and pets entering the water is still in effect at the Eagle Beach portion.

For more information about beach advisories, you can visit islandhealth.ca or call 250-519-3401.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram