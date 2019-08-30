The beach advisory has been lifted for Hamsterly Beach, but not for Eagle Beach. (File contributed/CRD)

CRD, Island Health lift beach advisory at one beach at Elk Lake

Hamsterly Beach is now safe to swim at, but Eagle Beach is still subject to an advisory

Just in time for the Labour Day long weekend the CRD and Island Health have lifted a beach advisory at Elk Lake.

On Aug. 16, a notice was released advising people to avoid swimming in the water at Eagle Beach and Hamsterly Beach after sampling results showed high counts of bacteria in the water.

READ MORE: Bacteria counts lead Island Health to warn swimmers off Elk/Beaver Lake beach

After follow-up samples this week, the CRD and Island Health found the levels at the Hamsterly Beach site to be at an acceptable level, and lifted the advisory at that portion of the lake.

The advisory against people and pets entering the water is still in effect at the Eagle Beach portion.

For more information about beach advisories, you can visit islandhealth.ca or call 250-519-3401.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

Just Posted

Water contamination halts CRD project construction at Colquitz River

Crews were issued stop-work orders two days in a row due to sediments contaminating the river

‘I’m running out of hope’: Langford mother desperate for affordable housing

After applying to 180 homes, Renee has still come up empty

Record-breaking senior sails back into Victoria next week

Jeanne Socrates, 76, launched her ship last October

Oak Bay police officers croon for back-to-school safety

Drivers beware, no warnings necessary school zones

Tree activists call for better transparency after Humboldt Street tree removal

A citizen-led report to the city suggests nine steps Victoria staff could change in the future

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the April event in Langley

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

U.S.-based Space Weather Prediction Center says Vancouver area to get a chance on Sunday

Most Read