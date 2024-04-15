Daughter speaks out after mom found dead following alleged abduction in Lumby

RCMP located the deceased woman after investigating an alleged abduction

UPDATE: 7:50 p.m.

The daughter of a Lumby woman reported missing on April 13, has confirmed her mother “isn’t with us anymore”.

Selina Stefanski took to Facebook about two hours after RCMP released the information that officers had located a deceased female in a rural area near Mabel Lake Forest Service Road during their investigation into an alleged abduction.

Stefanski confirmed her mother, 44-year-old Tatjana Stefanski is the deceased female that the RCMP discovered on April 14.

“She was an amazing mother and I would never want anyone else to replace her. My only wish is to be able to talk to her one more time,” Selina posted to Facebook.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed the conduct of the investigation and believes that Stefanski’s death is the result of foul play.

A man believed to be involved in this death was arrested in the general vicinity, on April 14.

He was released the next day, with a series of mandatory conditions to abide by.

“The police do not have the authority to hold someone indefinitely until the investigation is complete. Suspicious death investigations are complex and can take time,” explained Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, in an email response.

Black Press Media has reached out to both Selina Stefanski and the RCMP for more information.

A body has been found amid the investigation of an alleged abduction of a woman from Lumby.

North Okanagan RCMP located a deceased female Sunday, April 14 in a rural location after an investigation on Mabel Lake Forest Service Road.

A man believed to be involved in this death was arrested in the general vicinity.

He was released the next day, with a series of mandatory conditions to abide by.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and believe that the womans’s death is the result of foul play.

“At this juncture, investigators believe that this incident is isolated and that no threat to the public exists,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart.

Investigators are appealing to the public that if they have video, dash camera or other, from along Highway 6 to the west of Lumby, within the Village of Lumby, north along Shuswap Avenue or Lumby‐Mabel Lake Road towards and up the east side of Mabel Lake between 7 a.m. on April 13 to 10 a.m. on April 14 to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1‐877‐987‐8477.

