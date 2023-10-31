Death of child in Okanagan leads to neglect charges

2 facing failure to provide the necessaries of life to a child following 2020 death

Two people have been charged in connection with failing to provide the necessaries of life to a child.

The charge relates to incidents that allegedly occurred between Dec. 23, 2019 and April 5, 2020.

Vernon North Okanagan rural RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services in the Lumby area the afternoon of April 4, 2020.

The child was flown by BC air ambulance to Kelowna that evening and pronounced deceased during the early morning hours of April 5, 2020.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service were engaged to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic death.

As a result of the investigation, on Oct. 26, 2023, Keisha Marie McCrea, 29, and Brian William Chciuk, 23, were each charged with one count of failure to provide the necessities of life.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Vernon Provincial Court on Jan. 4, 2024.

To respect the privacy of the deceased, the boy’s name will not be released.

