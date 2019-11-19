RCMP and Search and Rescue teams from Cowichan and Ladysmith have been actively searching for missing 70-year-old Colin Court. (Patty Abbott photo)

Dive team searching for missing Cowichan fisherman

Bill Court said family and friends are actively engaged in the search

Cowichan Search and Rescue has been temporarily stood down in the search for 70-year-old Colin Court, who disappeared while fishing on Friday, Nov. 15.

Court was last seen by his friends and family the night before, at his own birthday party, and was excited to head out on the water the following morning.

An avid fly fisherman, Court is believed to have set out near Shaw Creek on Lake Cowichan. His overturned kayak was spotted near the shore at the far end of the lake and RCMP said a motorist located his car at Little Shaw Campground, some 15 kilometres west of the community of Youbou.

Search and Rescue groups spent the weekend scouring the area for the man while Court’s family gathered at one of their homes in Youbou and waited for word from authorities.

“As soon as we know anything we’ll let people know,” said Melissa Court, the daughter of the missing man. She declined to comment further, saying there’s very little information to go on at this point.

Bill Court, Colin’s son, has been keeping friends and family updated through Facebook.

On Tuesday, Bill told the Citizen, his family is thankful for the support they’ve received.

“We very much appreciate the support we have in receiving and many thanks to everyone with their selfless actions on the search for him,” he said. “This is been very hard on everyone, not knowing where he could be in the water and the time of year for weather and water temperature being a major contributor to the hard find of locating him.”

With offers of donations coming in, Bill suggests that for those who want to help to donate to SAR so they can help others in need.

“They need all the help they can get for all the volunteers that take part in helping others,” he said. Bill also thanked Country Grocer for supplying food and the RCMP for their compassion.

Bill said family and friends are actively engaged in the search, with boats with depth sounders and drones out on the lake.

Search manager Patty Abbott said 40 SAR volunteers from Cowichan and Ladysmith took part for about 25 hours in total over the weekend, with about 20 members each day searching for Court.

“He’s very well known and very well liked,” Abbott said.

Search and Rescue has since been stood down by the RCMP.

“The RCMP dive team were coming in and they wanted to do their own investigation at that point,” Abbott explained. “We are on standby if things change.”

Abbott said the search has been concentrated on the shoreline and in the water.

Bill said the dive team has been working hard.

“The RCMP diving unit spent the day rotating divers in and out of the water continuously looking for any signs of him but there is very poor conditions and extreme drop-offs,” Bill explained. “They go very deep into the lake which makes it extremely hard for locating him at this time. Today [Tuesday] the RCMP units are reviewing the situation to see what the next step should be, for example possibly bringing in a ROV unit to assist in the search.”

Sarah

 

Colin Court has been missing since Friday after disappearing while fishing near Shaw Creek. (Courtesy of Bill Court)

Previous story
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday to honor murdered transgender people worldwide
Next story
Victoria 2020 budget town hall scheduled for Thursday

Just Posted

Victoria 2020 budget town hall scheduled for Thursday

The public is welcome to provide feedback on proposed 2020 spending

Candlelight vigil held Wednesday to honor murdered transgender people worldwide

40 per cent of trans people in Victoria report frequent discrimination

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce says proposed councillor payraise is out of line

CEO Catherine Holt says councillors are ‘absolutely not’ city employees

Victoria votes to keep recreational admission fee increase to a minimum

In January 2020 fees will go up by two per cent, rentals up 4.7 per cent

A white Christmas not likely for Greater Victoria

Snow could be in the forecast for mid to late January, early February, says meteorologist

VIDEO: Oak Bay High soccer turf closed indefinitely as plastic sheds into Bowker Creek

Resident stumbles on Bowker Creek plastic contamination

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

Bidders down, costs up for Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

Dive team searching for missing Cowichan fisherman

Bill Court said family and friends are actively engaged in the search

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

Most Read