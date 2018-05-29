(File photo)

Dog alerts man to early morning fire in Central Saanich

Fire chief reminds people to extinguish smoking materials

A dog’s quick reaction saved a man and his home in a early morning fire.

According to a media release, Central Saanich fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 2800 block of Tsawout Road just after 2 a.m. this morning. They found a “significant fire” on the porch of a modular home that was spreading up an exterior wall and into an attic. The occupant was awoken by his dog’s barks, so both escaped without injuries.

Fire Chief Chris Vrabel said the fire crews stopped the fire in the attic space and saved the tenant’s contents inside the home. Twenty four firefighters and four firefighting apparatus were on scene, including Sidney and North Saanich fire crews as all Peninsula fire crews now automatically respond to confirmed structure fires. Firefighters suspect burning ash from smoking materials was to blame.

“This is a good reminder for everyone to ensure that smoking materials are properly extinguished after use,” said Vrabel.

