Drugs, multiple firearms seized in March searches of Victoria, Colwood residences

A man and woman with links to Lower Mainland gang activity were arrested in mid-March after police seized eight kilograms of drugs, firearms and cash from three Greater Victoria residences.

Victoria police began an investigation into suspected drug traffickers in early February, who they believed were operating locally but had ties to the Lower Mainland, according to a release.

VicPD officers, with the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT), arrested a man on March 15 after conducting search warrants on two of his residences, one in the 500-block of Heatherly Road in Colwood and another in the 1000-block of Tolmie Street in Victoria.

Those two searches led to a seizure of eight kilograms of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Officers also seized eight rifles and one handgun along with magazines and ammunition, as well as more than $105,000 in cash.

The next day, VicPD and GVERT arrested a woman associated with the man after searching a suite in a building in the 800-block of Fort Street, where trafficking-level amounts of fentanyl were seized.

The man and woman were released and investigators will be recommending drug trafficking charges against both of them.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

